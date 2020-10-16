Coronavirus: 2,000+ cases reported for third straight day in Ohio

More than 2,000 cases were reported in the last day in Ohio for the third straight day, according to the state health department.
Ohio broke its daily case record for the second time in a week on Thursday with 2,178. Today, 2,148 cases were reported.
Gov. Mike DeWine shared concerns about Ohio’s increasing coronavirus numbers Thursday.
“We’ve gone up dramatically in a relatively short time,” DeWine said.
In mid September, Ohio was averaging less than 1,000 cases reported each day. Currently, the 21-day daily case average is 1,386.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise and have nearly doubled in the last two weeks. On Oct. 3, there were 698 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals compared to 1,084 patients today, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Deaths increased by 16 for a total of 5,054. There were 86 hospitalizations reported, bringing the total to 16,910.