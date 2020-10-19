Coronavirus: 1,837 daily, 183,624 total cases reported in Ohio

Last week, Ohio reported more than 2,000 cases a day for four straight days. Three of those days were record-breaking, with Saturday marking the new high of 2,234 cases.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine reported that 65% of Ohioans live in a level 3 country. Twenty-nine counties, including Montgomery, Butler, Clark, Greene and Warren counties, are at level 3 and 52 counties have a high incidence of coronavirus, meaning there are more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.

“When you look at these numbers, this is the worst situation Ohio has been in,” the governor said.

DeWine stopped in Cincinnati Saturday to address the number of high incidence counties in the state, a large number of which are in southwest Ohio.

“This is spiraling out of control,” he said. “We must get control of this. We are running out of time.”

The governor has continued to plea with Ohioans to wear face masks, saying that if 85% of residents consistently wore them Ohio could “kick (coronavirus) in the head.”