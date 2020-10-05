Coronavirus: 159,964 total cases, 4,931 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 159,964 total cases of coronavirus and 4,931 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Six deaths were reported Monday as well as 1,057 new cases.
Hospitalizations went up by 73, bringing the total to 15,840. ICU admissions increased by 11 for a total of 3,331.
Gov. Mike DeWine expressed concerns on Friday after the state showed signs of hospitalizations and cases increasing. Nearly 1,500 cases were reported on Friday.
The governor said that it’s important for Ohio to get control of the virus as health experts predict cases could spike as people stay indoors more during the winter.
He also noted that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for the virus shows that it doesn’t discriminate and that anyone can get it. DeWine said it should serve as a reminder that Ohioans should protect themselves by wearing a mask, social distancing and following health guidelines.