Coronavirus: 120,124 total cases, 4,105 deaths reported in Ohio

Schools should reported the information to local health departments on a weekly basis, which will in turn be reported to the ODH. The state’s coronavirus website will be updated each week with the data.

The governor said districts should also report cases to parents and guardians, sharing as much information as possible without giving out protected data.

DeWine also shared updated alert levels for the state. Montgomery County went back up to level 3 after a week at level 2. Last week was the first time the county was not at level 3. It was the only county in the state to move up to red in the state this week, DeWine said.

Clark County saw improvements, dropping down to level 2 again, and Preble and Mercer counties remained at level 3. The rest of the Miami Valley continues to sit at level 2.