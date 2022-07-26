Coordinator of Hops in the Hangar event: ‘No way are we canceling’

“I understand where things got confused,” he said. “We don’t want to cancel anything.”

Murphy said Hops in the Hangar has numerous local sponsors, at least 30 participating breweries, food trucks, aviators and their aircraft, and nearly 100 volunteers involved with the goal of making this year’s event “an amazing experience” for ticket holders.

Hops in the Hangar will take flight Aug. 20 at Middletown Regional Airport. Attendees can sample 4-ounce pours of some of the 90 craft beers. All attendees must be 21 years or older.

There also will performances from Team Fastrax, the Middletown-based professional skydiving team, aerobatic performances from Redline and six other in-flight performers, according to Murphy.

Murphy said she has an “incredible relationship” with those affiliated with the airport and she doesn’t want to be a part of the politics.

“They want a positive, really cool event and so do I,” she said. “It’s a win-win.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Hops in the Hangar

WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Aug. 20. VIP, 4-5 p.m.: General admission, 5-9 p.m.

WHERE: Middletown Regional Airport, 1701 Run Way

HOW MUCH: Pre-sale tickets: $60 VIP, $45 general admission; At the door, if available: $70 VIP, $55 general admission

MORE INFORMATION: https://hopsinthehangar.com