Coordinator of Hops in the Hangar event: ‘No way are we canceling’

MIDDLETOWN — Jamie Murphy, coordinator of Hops in the Hangar, a craft beer festival and air show, wanted to make one thing perfectly clear: “No way are we canceling.”
Last week, during the citizen comment portion of a Middletown City Council meeting, Rich Bevis, who works with Murphy on the event, threatened to cancel the event if the city and John Hart, co-owner of Start Skydiving, didn’t resolve their lawsuits.
Dave Pearce, coordinator of the Ohio Challenge, a recently completed festival at Smith Park, threatened to step down if the lawsuits continued.
Then Bevis followed Pearce to the podium and said: “If Start Skydiving leaves here, and if Dave Pearce steps down, we are canceling Hops in the Hangar. We’re done.”
But on Monday, Bevis said he should have said next year’s event may be canceled.
“I understand where things got confused,” he said. “We don’t want to cancel anything.”
Murphy said Hops in the Hangar has numerous local sponsors, at least 30 participating breweries, food trucks, aviators and their aircraft, and nearly 100 volunteers involved with the goal of making this year’s event “an amazing experience” for ticket holders.
Hops in the Hangar will take flight Aug. 20 at Middletown Regional Airport. Attendees can sample 4-ounce pours of some of the 90 craft beers. All attendees must be 21 years or older.
There also will performances from Team Fastrax, the Middletown-based professional skydiving team, aerobatic performances from Redline and six other in-flight performers, according to Murphy.
Murphy said she has an “incredible relationship” with those affiliated with the airport and she doesn’t want to be a part of the politics.
“They want a positive, really cool event and so do I,” she said. “It’s a win-win.”
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Hops in the Hangar
WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Aug. 20. VIP, 4-5 p.m.: General admission, 5-9 p.m.
WHERE: Middletown Regional Airport, 1701 Run Way
HOW MUCH: Pre-sale tickets: $60 VIP, $45 general admission; At the door, if available: $70 VIP, $55 general admission
MORE INFORMATION: https://hopsinthehangar.com
