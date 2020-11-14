Cool today with rain overnight; Strong winds expected tomorrow

After high pressure built up in the area overnight, we will see a warm front push north across the area later today and into tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
As a result, we will see clouds building throughout the day with some breezy winds, including gusts as high as 24 mph.
After night falls, we will see chances of showers quickly rise, with rain becoming likely soon after midnight and peaking around 4 a.m., before falling through Sunday morning as a strong cold front sweeps across the region, the NWS said.
Temperatures during the day today will be cool, with a high of around 54 degrees, falling to around 45 degrees overnight.
Tomorrow, a strong cold front pushing through will clear out much of the rain and clouds but also bringing stronger wind. The NWS warned that strong winds are expected on Sunday, with gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph.
The wind is expected to drop off quickly Sunday evening as the front moves out, though we will still see some light wind overnight.
Sunday temperatures will be cool again during the day with a high around 53 degrees, but will turn cold overnight with a low of around 33 degrees.
By Monday, it will be sunny with some light wind. Highs will reach up around 52 degrees, before falling to another cold low around 34 degrees.