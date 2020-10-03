Cool and rainy for Sunday; weather to clear, during week

We will start to see a chance of rain shortly after dawn this morning, gradually building to showers being likely in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The rain is expected to trail off after night falls, with clouds largely breaking up overnight.
Temperatures will stay cool, with a high near 63 degrees and a low of around 41 degrees.
Monday will be sunnier to start the week, as some morning clouds break up as the day goes on. Temperatures will again rise to around 63 degrees during the day, and fall to around 42 degrees over the clear night.
Tuesday will be clear and warmer, with highs rising to around 71 degrees during the day and dropping to around 49 degrees overnight.