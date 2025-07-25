Controversial amendments approved for major Monroe housing development

After much discussion and hearing concerns from residents, City Council approved amendments for a housing development off Ohio 4.
Council authorized City Manager Larry Lester to enter into an amended agreement between the city and CKN Development for 124 acres of the Tall Oaks subdivision consisting of 201 buildable lots.
The ordinance passed 4-1 with council member Michael Graves casting the no vote and council member Tom Hagedorn abstaining since he lives near the development.
Council member John Centers was excused from the meeting.
As at previous council meetings, and at Tuesday night’s meeting, one resident expressed concerns Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh, a Realtor and a member of Planning Commission, was allowed to vote on the legislation.
They contend it was a conflict of interest due to McElfresh’s profession.
Law director Jack Hemenway II said he checked with the Ohio Ethics Commission and was told it wasn’t a conflict of interest for McElfresh to vote.
Graves said he voted no because he “heard the residents” and what they recommended to planning commission the first time.
“I understand both sides really,“ he said after the meeting. He said the PUD is 20 years old and the residents made valid points.
The Tall Oaks development was approved in 2006 comprising 200 lots and specified Ryan Homes as the approved builder. The first phase, consisting of 15 homes, has been the only phase constructed with some of these homes having two lots, according to the city.
On April 15, 2025, the planning commission held a public hearing and reviewed an application submitted by CKN Development LLC proposing an amendment to the existing Tall Oaks development.
The following month, planning commission recommended approval of the amendment.
Developer Jeff Hayes said he wants to complete 124 acres of the Tall Oaks subdivision consisting of 201 buildable lots in addition to those already platted (226 total lots).
Residents have questioned why there were certain standards since 2006 when they built their homes in the Tall Oaks subdivision off Ohio 4 and why the developer wants the city to change the plans.
Residents said they don’t understand why the development has to grow from 200 to 226 lots and they’re concerned about strain that would put on city services, the school system and traffic congestion in the area.
The development is broken into five phases, and residents said they want phases 1, 2 and 3 to have the same lot sizes and home requirements. They said phases 4 and 5 could have lower standards.
Hayes said the homes would cost about $500,000.
Four firefighters sworn in
The city of Monroe Fire Department welcomed four firefighters/EMTs and said goodbye to a longtime firefighter who retired earlier this year.
Noah Rich, AJ Sackenheim, Daniel Sewak and Jacob Wagner were sworn in as the department’s newest firefighters.
James Flechter, who served the fire department for 29 years, was congratulated on his retirement. Fire Chief David Leverage said Fletcher was hired in 1996 when the department was a private operation.
The city took over the fire department in 2000, Leverage said.
