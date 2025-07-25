Controversial amendments approved for major Monroe housing development

The ordinance passed 4-1 with council member Michael Graves casting the no vote and council member Tom Hagedorn abstaining since he lives near the development.

Council member John Centers was excused from the meeting.

As at previous council meetings, and at Tuesday night’s meeting, one resident expressed concerns Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh, a Realtor and a member of Planning Commission, was allowed to vote on the legislation.

They contend it was a conflict of interest due to McElfresh’s profession.

Law director Jack Hemenway II said he checked with the Ohio Ethics Commission and was told it wasn’t a conflict of interest for McElfresh to vote.

Graves said he voted no because he “heard the residents” and what they recommended to planning commission the first time.

“I understand both sides really,“ he said after the meeting. He said the PUD is 20 years old and the residents made valid points.

The Tall Oaks development was approved in 2006 comprising 200 lots and specified Ryan Homes as the approved builder. The first phase, consisting of 15 homes, has been the only phase constructed with some of these homes having two lots, according to the city.

On April 15, 2025, the planning commission held a public hearing and reviewed an application submitted by CKN Development LLC proposing an amendment to the existing Tall Oaks development.

The following month, planning commission recommended approval of the amendment.