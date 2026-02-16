Construction on Marsh Park multi-use trails will begin this spring

“This will be the first major project to implement the master plan and will kick off what will be several exciting projects that will enhance the existing beauty of Marsh Park, and making it accessible and inviting to every segment of the city’s population,’’ wrote Ben Mann, the city’s public works director, in a memo to council.

The 118-page master plan for the 146-acre River Road park was approved by council last April. It emphasizes connectivity and includes elevated boardwalks, scenic overlooks and an eatery along with commercial space and improvements/additions for kayak/canoe docks.

The project includes about 1,150 feet of 11-foot-wide asphalt paths and another 2,850 feet of 8-foot-wide paths to be constructed along the northerly and westerly sides of the lake.

The path would connect to a part of the Great Miami River Trail project, with construction expected to be built late this year or early next year.

The project includes removal of some trees, earthwork, improvements to storm/drainage, and asphalt paving over a gravel base.

Funding will come from a Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant and the city.

“The connectivity from the far western side of Fairfield to the Great Miami River is an exciting thing,’’ said Councilman Tim Meyers.

“It’s all coming together. This is going to be a real city jewel (when it’s done).”

Meyers said he expects to see potential designs and renderings later this year for an eatery and commercial space.