Construction on Marsh Park multi-use trails will begin this spring

Trails part of Fairfield’s master plan for the 146-acre River Road park.
Paved, multi-use trails will be constructed along the northern side of the 60-acre lake at Fairfield's Marsh Park this spring as part of the park's master plan. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Adam Sackenheim

Credit: Adam Sackenheim

Paved, multi-use trails will be constructed along the northern side of the 60-acre lake at Fairfield's Marsh Park this spring as part of the park's master plan. CONTRIBUTED
News
By Sue Kiesewetter – Contributing Writer
18 minutes ago
X

Improvements to Marsh Park are being kickstarted with construction of multi-use paths along the northern side of the lake as part of the Marsh Lake Interior Paved Trails project.

Work will be done by Loveland Excavating at a cost of $845,000, which includes contingency money. It will begin when weather permits, with some tree removal to be finished by the end of March.

“This will be the first major project to implement the master plan and will kick off what will be several exciting projects that will enhance the existing beauty of Marsh Park, and making it accessible and inviting to every segment of the city’s population,’’ wrote Ben Mann, the city’s public works director, in a memo to council.

The 118-page master plan for the 146-acre River Road park was approved by council last April. It emphasizes connectivity and includes elevated boardwalks, scenic overlooks and an eatery along with commercial space and improvements/additions for kayak/canoe docks.

Eight- and 11-foot wide asphalt trails will be constructed along the northerly and westerly sides of the lake in Fairfield's Marsh Park. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The project includes about 1,150 feet of 11-foot-wide asphalt paths and another 2,850 feet of 8-foot-wide paths to be constructed along the northerly and westerly sides of the lake.

The path would connect to a part of the Great Miami River Trail project, with construction expected to be built late this year or early next year.

The project includes removal of some trees, earthwork, improvements to storm/drainage, and asphalt paving over a gravel base.

Funding will come from a Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant and the city.

“The connectivity from the far western side of Fairfield to the Great Miami River is an exciting thing,’’ said Councilman Tim Meyers.

“It’s all coming together. This is going to be a real city jewel (when it’s done).”

Meyers said he expects to see potential designs and renderings later this year for an eatery and commercial space.

In Other News
1
Where property tax repeal efforts stand in Butler County
2
As overdoses persist, Atrium brings back addiction navigator to help...
3
Roof collapses at Koch Foods during large fire; 1 person missing
4
Hamilton police seek info on man accused of exposing himself multiple...
5
McCrabb: Couple celebrates 50th anniversary after two divorces

About the Author