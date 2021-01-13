Community Conversations: Where do we stand with the coronavirus vaccine?

As part of our commitment to keeping readers informed about the COVID-19 vaccine and evolving plans to distribute it, the Dayton Daily News will host its second hour-long virtual discussion on the vaccine streamed live on our Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 19. After Tuesday, the video will be available for playback on our Facebook page and our website. You can RSVP for the live Facebook event here.

The free event includes a panel of local experts and is hosted by Dayton Daily News Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson, with assistance from Editor Jim Bebbington and reporter Jordan Laird.