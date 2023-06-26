Commissioner recuses self from Millikin Road interchange talks

Out of an abundance of caution Butler County Commissioner Don Dixon has recused himself from all talks regarding the county’s potential financial contribution to the new $50 million Millikin Road interchange.

The commissioners and Liberty Twp. trustees have a closed door meeting today to discuss how much if any money the commissioners are willing to invest in a new Interstate 75 interchange. Dixon told the Journal-News after extensive discussions with county Prosecutor Mike Gmoser — since he “has an interest” in some farmland about a mile from the site — he should not participate in negotiations or any subsequent votes on the matter.

“Although I do not believe that my property interest would benefit in any selective, differential, unique or disproportionate way, beyond the benefit to the region in general, recusing myself from any further involvement from consequential votes, if any, by the board of commissioners is the best decision and follows the prosecutors advice and counsel,” Dixon wrote in an official statement.

The Butler County Transportation Improvement District is directing the project and Executive Director Dan Corey said recently they are working on the final design for the diverging diamond interchange — like the overpass at Union Centre Boulevard further south — and he is applying for $14 million from the state Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) to pay for right-of-way.

The commissioners and trustees have talked about the project — with Dixon participating — but he said “there have been no material discussions concerning the project.”

The township has been working toward this project for years. Financial analyst Andy Brossart has conservatively estimated the interchange project, when fully phased out, is going to be worth $388 million in new investment. There are about 700 undeveloped acres slated for commercial growth in the Millikin Road area. The interchange and a Cox Road extension to Ohio 63 would open better access to 1,200 acres — which would hold the equivalent of 12 Liberty Centers.