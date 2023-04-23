Column: The origins of a bank building in downtown Hamilton

The building pictured is the Peoples Savings and Loan founded in 1891 as the Peoples Building and Loan. It was acquired by Dollar Federal Savings and Loan Association on Oct. 1, 1955. Dollar Federal used the Peoples building as its headquarters until 1958 when the new Dollar Federal building was erected across the street at the corner of South Third and High streets.

In May 1965, First National Bank of Hamilton acquired the former Peoples Building & Loan building from Dollar Federal. During the lifetime of the building as an independent financial institution, the actual address was 320 High St., but was renumbered to 300 after being bought by First National.

Over the years, both Dollar Federal and First National used the building for various purposes and rented parts of it out to tenants. At one point in the 1960s, the first floor of this building served as a beauty salon.

Other tenants at various times included the Hamilton City Club and a shoe repair store.