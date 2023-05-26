Column: Need for better mental health higher now than ever

My research back then indicated that fewer than 50% of those who experience mental illness seek help, often due to lack of awareness, education and/or concern about experiencing the stigma associated with seeking help for a mental illness. This sub 50% number can be extended to those who are subclinical with their symptoms with even fewer likely seeking help in this group.

This discussion reminds me of watching a recent episode of the Dr. Phil (McGraw) show, the well-known television psychologist, when he stated that you cannot have physical health without mental health. The important conclusion here is the need for mental health improvement may be greater than at any point in our lives, so please reach out if you need help.

For those in Butler County seeking help for mental health and substance abuse issues, please call or text the Crisis Hotline and Heroin Hopeline at 844-4CRISIS (844-427-4747). This 24/7/365 line is not only a behavioral health crisis line for Butler County but has a general “Information and Referral” service component with resources for any caller including referrals to prevention, education and treatment agencies in the local community mental health and addiction system.

Providers are listed online as well, at bcmhars.org (click “services” then “providers list”).

Dr. Scott Rasmus is the Executive Director of the Butler County (Ohio) Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board.