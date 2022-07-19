journal-news logo
Closures of ramps at Liberty Way will happen overnight this week and next

Construction continues on the OH 129, Liberty Way and I-75 interchange modification Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

49 minutes ago

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced a couple overnight ramp closures on Ohio 129 and at the huge Liberty Way interchange project are slated for this week and next.

The ramp from westbound Ohio 129 to Cincinnati Dayton Road will close at 10 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair due to crash damage. It is expected to reopen at around 2 a.m.

ExploreTricky Butler County intersection to be improved; work expected to take 3 months

The ramp from northbound Interstate 75 to westbound Ohio129 will also be closed — weather permitting —on Sunday at 10 p.m. to install work zone pavement markers and portable concrete barriers, it should reopen by 6 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their route accordingly.

Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

