Closures of ramps at Liberty Way will happen overnight this week and next

The ramp from westbound Ohio 129 to Cincinnati Dayton Road will close at 10 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair due to crash damage. It is expected to reopen at around 2 a.m.

The ramp from northbound Interstate 75 to westbound Ohio129 will also be closed — weather permitting —on Sunday at 10 p.m. to install work zone pavement markers and portable concrete barriers, it should reopen by 6 a.m.