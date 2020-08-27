Closed Middletown restaurant to offer reservation-only events with special meals

“I think the people that really love and will miss Gracie’s are excited about the opportunity to still be able to come for these smaller, ticketed dinners,” she said.

These dinners will be held on the second and fourth Saturday’s of each month. Gracie’s Executive Chef Brian Clark will work with a lead bartender to plan the pairings for each event. Each course will have a different pairing. These events will be held inside Gracie’s (on the floor of the restaurant,) or on Gracie’s patio, depending on the weather.

“We hope to bring the same type of cuisine we’ve always done, but there will also be some new and different items that aren’t on the menu,” Vitori said.

September’s events will be held on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. On Sept. 12, the theme will be a natural wine and a local, organic paired dinner and on Sept. 26, there will be an Italian dinner with wine pairings from across the region. Courses will include an amuse- bouche (a bite-sized hors d'œuvre,) soup, salad, main course/entrée, and a dessert. Customers can expect to have some interesting, new experiences.

The five-course menu is designed to pair each course with a unique wine. For the first event, Brandon Snell from Soroca Imports will be pouring a diverse group of natural wines and sharing about each of their distinct characteristics, as well as talking about the natural wine movement.

“I think people enjoy going out and having a nicer, fine dining experience with great service and higher-end, upscale food, and with Gracie’s closed, guests are still going to want to have that opportunity to have a nice meal with wine, and great service, and that’s what we can provide them twice a month,” Vitori said.

Tickets for Gracie’s 5-Course/Natural Wine Pairing Dinner are available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gracies-5-course-dinner-featuring-natural-wine-pairings-tickets-117557209779. In October, the dinner/wine themed events will be held on Saturday, October 10 and Saturday, October 24. Ticket costs may vary for each event.