Cliffs called ‘very responsible, smart’ after successful vaccination program at Middletown Works

She said Cliffs probably will have fewer COVID-19 cases and those vaccinated employees will be less likely to spread the virus to their families and throughout the community.

“If one person tests positive, they don’t sit at home alone,” she said. “The virus snowballs into the schools and businesses.”

Cliffs achieved a total vaccination rate of 75%, or nearly 19,000 employees out of its workforce of approximately 25,000.

Also, 27 of the company’s 43 locations achieved a vaccination rate of at least 75%. When the program was launched, the company-wide vaccination rate was 35%, or about 9,000 employees.

“I am delighted with the success of our vaccine incentive program,” said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president, and CEO said. “I appreciate the support of our local managers and union partners in making herd immunity a reality at the majority of our locations. I implore both my steel-producing peers and all other companies who have not already done so to implement similar programs, in order to defeat this nasty virus in our country once and for all.”