Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue rises to $5.35B; CEO predicts ‘phenomenal year for profitability’

Cleveland-Cliffs, formerly AK Steel, expects higher steel prices this year, Goncalves said Friday. It estimated the average selling price of steel to be $1,225 a net ton, reflecting an average hot-rolled coil steel index price of $925 a net ton, according to the company.

Last year, the average selling price for steel was $1,187 a net ton. The hot-rolled coil steel index price averaged $1,600 a net ton, it said.