Clark County farmer’s antique tractor carries his casket to burial service

He was also a volunteer for both the Pike and German Twp. fire departments, participated in the Buckeye Allis Club, attended Liberty Baptist Temple in Springfield and was a member of the Clark County Farm Bureau.

Explore Man found dead after standoff at Clark County bar identified

“Darrell never met a stranger, for if he met you once, you were his friend. He loved helping people, especially those associated with the church,” his obit stated.

He is survived by his wife, Nova; son, Wayne; daughter, Gwen Stevens; three grandchildren, Chelsea Lauck, Christopher Stevens and Ashley Stevens; great-grandchild, Wyatt Lauck; brother, Lee; sister, Donna Rust; step-son, Roger Marshall; step-daughter, Michelle Fenner; five step-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; and many other family members and friends, according to his obituary.