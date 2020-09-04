Clark County farmer’s antique tractor carries his casket to burial service

Funeral services were held Friday afternoon for a Clark County farmer who died last week.
Darrell Foster, 78, a lifelong farmer, passed away on Aug. 29 as a result of a tractor accident.
The viewing and service was held on Friday at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, with the burial that followed at Lawrenceville Cemetery.
The procession, which had a wagon with Foster’s casket on it that was being pulled by an antique Allis-Chalmer tractor that he had restored, traveled north on Limestone Street to Eagle City Road, then to Lawrenceville Cemetery.
Foster, born in Springfield, graduated from Northwestern High School in 1960 and retired from Navistar in 2003 with over 35 years of service, according to his obituary.
He was also a volunteer for both the Pike and German Twp. fire departments, participated in the Buckeye Allis Club, attended Liberty Baptist Temple in Springfield and was a member of the Clark County Farm Bureau.
“Darrell never met a stranger, for if he met you once, you were his friend. He loved helping people, especially those associated with the church,” his obit stated.
He is survived by his wife, Nova; son, Wayne; daughter, Gwen Stevens; three grandchildren, Chelsea Lauck, Christopher Stevens and Ashley Stevens; great-grandchild, Wyatt Lauck; brother, Lee; sister, Donna Rust; step-son, Roger Marshall; step-daughter, Michelle Fenner; five step-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; and many other family members and friends, according to his obituary.