City updates Oxford State Road closures that begin next week
City updates Oxford State Road closures that begin next week

Updated 10 minutes ago
First Oxford State Road closure, detour starts Tuesday and is scheduled to last five days.

MIDDLETOWN — The city of Middletown has revised the closure of Oxford State Road that is scheduled to begin Tuesday due to railroad crossing work.

Oxford State Road will be unpassable in both directions at the intersection with Contractors Drive, starting Tuesday through Friday, the city announced today.

Through traffic must detour and local traffic is permitted from the east and west, on either side of the intersection with Contractors Drive, the city said.

Then from June 5-9, Oxford State Road will be closed to westbound traffic at the rail crossing near Breiel Boulevard. The eastbound lane will remain open. Westbound through traffic must detour. Local traffic is permitted from the east and west, on either side of the rail crossing near Breiel Blvd.

Cleveland-Cliffs contracted with Road & Rail Services, a Louisville-based company, to perform the railroad work, said Nakita Lancaster, assistant public works director.

She said that company obtained a right of way from the city. The engineering division worked with Road & Rail Services on road closures and detours, according to city officials

ExploreList: Memorial Day events in Butler and Warren counties

Lancaster said maintenance has been performed on the railroad tracks before, but this appears to be more significant work. She was not “sure of the real driver” for the repairs.

The detour route is as follows for westbound and eastbound traffic on Oxford State Road: Yankee Road to University Boulevard (Ohio 122) then to South Breiel Boulevard.

REVISED CLOSURE:

5/30-6/2: Oxford State Road will be unpassable in both directions at the intersection with Contractors Drive. Through traffic must detour. Local traffic is permitted from the east and west, on either side of the intersection with Contractors Drive.

6/5-6/9: Oxford State Road will be closed to west bound traffic only at the rail crossing near Breiel Blvd. The eastbound lane will remain open. Westbound through traffic must detour. Local traffic is permitted from the east and west, on either side of the rail crossing near Breiel Blvd.

The detour map below shows the detour for the 5/30-6/2 closure.

