City of Oxford approves electric agreement with FirstEnergy spinoff company

Oxford City Manager Douglas Elliott, Jr. made a recommendation at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting that the city extend an agreement with Energy Harbor, LLC as the provider for electric generation for the city’s electric aggregation program for a period of 24 months.

There were three suppliers that made proposals.

Elliott said Energy Harbor had the best pricing. That is a rate of 7.12 cents per kilowatt hour for renewable and 6.73 cents for traditional supply. The rates change daily, Elliott said, but it is not expected to change much, perhaps a tenth of a percent or less.

During public comment, an Oxford resident addressed council, wanting on the record that Energy Harbor is the name of a spinoff company of FirstEnergy Corp., a nuclear energy company connected to the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for leading a racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million in bribes.

As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s office, in Householder’s trial it was brought to light that from March 2017 to March 2020, Householder’s criminal enterprise traded millions of dollars in bribery campaign donations in exchange for Householder’s and the enterprise’s help in passing House Bill 6. He also worked to corruptly ensure that HB 6 went into effect by defeating a ballot initiative to overturn the legislation.

The U.S. Attorney’s office did not directly name FirstEnergy in that announcement. No one from FirstEnergy has been indicted in the case.

Evidence in Householder’s trial, including text messages, repeatedly included the name of Energy Harbor Executive Chairman John Kiani.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said at the end of the trial the state had filed a request to resume its civil racketeering suit against FirstEnergy Corp., which had been paused during the criminal proceedings.

Texas-based Vistra announced in March a $3.4 billion merger deal acquiring Energy Harbor — that happened during Householder’s trial.

Householder is being held in the Butler County Jail pending a move to prison.

During the council’s discussion about the proposed resolution, councilman David Prytherch acknowledged the city is in a tough spot and said he felt Energy Harbor should probably be avoided. He believes the company participated in corruption of legislature.

Prytherch said while locals may opt out of using the electric aggregator, their input should be considered.

Councilman Jason Bracken said the city should consider Dynegy instead, because the proposed rates are close enough and it is not connected to any scandals.

Mayor Bill Snavely said Energy Harbor (FirstEnergy Corp.) has done its best for Oxford in the past, and noted those allegedly involved in the scandal are gone from the company.

Prytherch responded that more research is needed.

Elliott said he made an assumption the council would want to again use Energy Harbor due to the lower pricing, but it is ultimately up to them to make a decision.

Prytherch said if a meaningful difference is obvious, the council should be responsible on behalf of consumers to choose a trustworthy company.

Councilmember Glenn Ellerbe wanted to call the question, which moves the council to a vote and ends the discussion. Snavely said others may wish to speak first.

No one seconded the call to question, and discussion among council continued.

Snavely said the city staff has done the best job possible to find the lowest and best price.

“I understand where people are coming from,” he said. “But the legislators (involved) are in jail, where they belong.”

Bracken asked if the contract could be less than 2 years, and Elliott said that will confuse consumers.

“We didn’t hire additional staff to manage this program,” Elliot said of an influx of phone calls the city sees regarding questions on energy supply.

Bracken acknowledged the questions have been an issue for staff.

Snavely called for a vote on the resolution. All council members voted yes except for Prytherch.

Watch the full city council meeting, including the energy consideration discussion, online at https://oxfordoh.portal.civicclerk.com/event/25/media.