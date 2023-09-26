City of Fairfield to host ‘Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party’

Cincinnati Bengals fans gearing up for the next game are invited to join the City of Fairfield for a “Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party” Sunday, Oct. 1 at Village Green Park.

“The support for the Cincinnati Bengals is already ingrained in the community around here. We are just providing an opportunity to invite people of like-mind to come and hang out together. There is plenty of room to bring your friends and family and spend time in the park on what should be a beautiful, fall afternoon,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks and Recreation.

He said this is something the city started doing during the summer, and with so many Bengals fans in town, the upcoming game presented another opportunity for the city to host an event.

“We held a watch party for one of the Reds games. We also did one for an FC Cincinnati game, and it just seemed like a natural extension to host a watch party for the Cincinnati Bengals,” Sheldrick said.

The “Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party” will have food and drinks available for purchase beginning at 12:30 p.m. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. The event is free , open to all and family friendly.

“Such a big part of enjoying sports is the sense of community. The Bengals are a local team, and there’s Bengals’ fans everywhere. It’s just a great chance to get out, wear your Bengals gear, and cheer on the team, surrounded by all your friends and neighbors, who are also Bengals fans. It’s just a nice party atmosphere,” Sheldrick said.

The Bengals will take on the Tennessee Titans and the game can be viewed from a 20-ft.-wide screen at Village Green Park. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. Crowd favorite Dine-In Hawaiian will be on-site serving Hawaiian/Asian fusion cuisine. Specialties include Fried Musubi, the Aloha Bowl and Korean Fried Chicken.

“You have a good view anywhere in the park. We are expecting nice, fall weather, and we expect a big crowd,” said Sheldrick.

This year, the city purchased a 20-ft.-wide screen for the “Movies in the Park” series, which is a huge, popular event. In the past, the city had rented a screen, but with the numbers of people who turnout, Sheldrick said it was a much better investment for the city to purchase their own video screen.

“Since we have the screen, we wanted to put it in the park a couple more times and do some things that would be fun for the community,” he said.

How to go

What: Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free

Online: fairfield-city.org