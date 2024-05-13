City moving forward with plan for Central Avenue senior center

“We have not totally decided on a name, but we will drop Central Connections,” Lolli said, adding the working name is the Middletown Event Center. “But the priority is to take care of our senior citizens.”

Lolli said a comprehensive look at the plan of operation for the center at 3907 Central Ave. will be presented a the May 21 council meeting.

The center manager will initially be responsible for scheduling and executing facility rentals, marketing the facility, developing facility policies and coordinating the daily schedule for senior citizen activities. The proposed pay range is a salary between $69,198.48 to $99,918.00, according to city documents.

Last year the city purchased Central Connections for $1.8 million with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Middletown Area Senior Citizens Inc.

Central Connections found itself in financial difficulty after Diane Rodgers was terminated in July. She is under investigation for possible theft, though no charges have been filed, according to Middletown police.

This is the second time Middletown residents have invested in the center. Voters approved two five-year, 1-mill senior levies that generated $7 million to provide or maintain senior services at the center. The levy expired on Dec. 31, 2022, after 10 years.

Counting the $1.8 million purchase price, $8.8 million in taxpayers’ money has been spent on the center in the last 11 years.