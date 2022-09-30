Circus act featured in ‘The Greatest Showman’ movie to perform in Fairfield this weekend

“Fairfield Community Arts Center is a beautiful facility right here in Fairfield. We’ve got free parking. You can make a whole night of it. We have the DORA District here. You can come to dinner, have a drink, and come over and keep your night going on a Friday or Saturday night. It’s just a great opportunity to really feel like you’re in a big city without having to leave the comforts of Fairfield,” Sheldrick said.

This fast-paced, high-energy, two-person circus show will feature the award-winning combination of Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy, who have five generations of circus performing between them. The duo has performed countless shows in theaters, at universities, on cruise ships, and at fairs and festivals all over the world.