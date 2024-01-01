‘Cinderella Wore Cowboy Boots’ tale to be told in Fairfield

“A lot of families know and love TCT on Tour. So, they will be bringing that same level of quality and performance to the Fairfield Community Arts Center,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation.

“With tickets only being $7, this is an affordable way to bring the whole family out to experience live theater,” said Sheldrick. “We don’t have to drive to Cincinnati or Dayton to see renowned children’s performances.”

In the show, the King is throwing a royal ball. In this one-woman show, a storyteller will round-up audiences as they get pulled into it.

“This is a hilarious adaptation of the ‘Cinderella’ story we all know and love,” said Sheldrick. “You know the story of ‘Cinderella, but you’ve never seen it told this way.”

He said, “I love working these family shows, where parents are bringing their kids and the energy in the theater. Anytime you have a lot of kids together, it’s a lot of fun.”

This 45-minute storytelling experience will include a Q&A session.

“The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati started in 1919, and they’ve been doing this since then. Their productions are acclaimed, and they are the perfect first live theatre experience for children,” Sheldrick said. “Going to their performances creates life-long memories and the kids really enjoy and fall in love with theater through their performances.”

How to go

What: “Cinderella Wore Cowboy Boots”

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield

Cost: $7

More info: (513) 867-5348, fairfieldoh.gov/tickets