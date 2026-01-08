Cincinnati mayor proposes income tax increase to boost public safety, combat gun violence

The mayor positioned the tax increase as helpful for addressing Cincinnati’s public safety challenges, saying that “new revenue will allow us to fund and further prioritize public safety investments and support our police and fire in an extraordinary way.”

Pureval’s focus on public safety comes as Cincinnati continues to grapple with gun violence, particularly in areas like the West End, where community members like Rev. Lesley Jones are advocating for families affected by the ongoing crisis.

Jones spoke before a packed room at Jan. 7 Cincinnati City Council meeting, the first since 11-year-old QueenEr’Re Reed was shot and killed while playing at Laurel Playground on New Year’s Day.

We asked her if she feels an income tax increase will help improve public safety.

“I do believe it is reactionary (to QueenEr’Re’s death), but also is a long-term plan,” Jones said. “Because when we wanted to raise the income tax for the housing fund, the mayor was very much against that. But now, we want to raise it for public safety, and a big part of public safety is also infrastructure. We sold a railroad, and isn’t infrastructure money supposed to come out of that?”

The mayor did not outline the exact rate increase or say how the funds would be allocated beyond the public safety focus.

Pureval said the tax increase would also fund broader anti-poverty initiatives that he believes will address the root causes of violence.

“It will also empower us to invest in affordable housing development, catalyze neighborhoods that have not shared in our growth, and support programs that help build our minority-owned businesses and other priorities,” Pureval said. “Taken together, it will allow us to address public safety concerns today and in the future.”

The proposal builds on recommendations from the Cincinnati Futures Commission, which in 2024 suggested a comprehensive approach to addressing the city’s fiscal challenges after studying the budget for 15 months.

The 34-member commission, comprised of business leaders who spoke with over 800 residents across focus groups and surveys, recommended a 0.05% income tax increase specifically to provide additional funding to fire and police departments.

The commission also suggested a separate 0.1% tax increase for business attraction and investment, which would bring Cincinnati’s total income tax rate from 1.8% to 1.95%. The commission estimated these increases would generate an additional $33 million annually for the city.

According to the commission’s analysis, Cincinnati ranked at or near the bottom compared to 11 peer cities in significant areas, including population, job growth and household income levels. The commission projected a $439 million deficit in the city’s operating budget at the time of its report.

Fabio Santos, who lives and works in Cincinnati, said he would support paying more for public safety if the tax increase wasn’t too great.

“If it’s for the public good? Great. No problem. It’s just when it’s not straightforward and accounted for that we could all see it, then it becomes controversial,” Santos said. “But if it’s for something good that will improve our lives or help improve the process of our society, then by all means, but be reasonable. Be reasonable, mayor.”

Bruce Blue said he doesn’t want to see his income tax go up. He works downtown, but lives in Springboro.

“It affects me because I work here, but I don’t live here, so I don’t even get to vote on it. So, I would prefer that it not happen,” Blue said. “Of course, everybody wants public safety. I’m just not quite sure. Do they have enough money or do they not have enough money? Are they spending it efficiently or not?”

Cincinnati’s current income tax rate of 1.8% is lower than that of most other large Ohio cities. Cleveland and Columbus both have income tax rates of 2.5%.

The Cincinnati Futures Commission said that even with their recommended increases to 1.95%, the city would maintain a “competitive advantage” compared to peer cities.

Any increase in the income tax would require approval by city voters and would apply to everyone who draws a paycheck within the city.

“It is never easy, and it is never simple, to bring new taxes to our residents,” Pureval said. “But this is something I believe we must do. And this council has the credibility to make difficult decisions to secure the financial future of our city.”

The commission estimated that if all its recommendations were implemented, Cincinnati could add more than 25,000 new residents, attract nearly 45,000 more jobs, and increase income levels for residents by over $20,000 by 2033.

It’s unclear whether voters will see a referendum in May or November. Pureval said he will have an outline of his proposal in the next 60 days.