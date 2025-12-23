Cincinnati Bengals player and others give wheelchair ramp to Trenton couple who say it is ‘a lifesaver’

Before the aluminum ramp was built last week, Craycraft said he used an unstable wooden ramp to transport his wife out of their Wayne Madison Road home to the car for doctor appointments.

Moving his wife by himself took “great effort with lots of risks,” he said.

Now, he said, his wife can maneuver down the ramp and to the car using her walker. He called the ramp “a lifesaver” and unlike other Christmas presents, it’s “a gift that lasts a lifetime.” Craycraft said after his wife suffered a heart attack, she was diagnosed with dementia. Then one night, when she got out of bed, she fell and broke her pelvis in three places. While Karras, who has been named the organization’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and the other volunteers were building the ramp, Craycraft said they became “fast buddies.”