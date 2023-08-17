Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase files restraining order against woman

LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has filed a restraining order against a woman he claims has been harassing him and his mother.

Ambar Hunter claims Chase had a one-night stand with her, posting on social media that she and Chase conceived a child that he doesn’t support. She also posted claims of domestic violence.

“Pushing me down the stairs and dragging me out the house 2 months pregnant!!!” reads one of Hunter’s posts. “I should post the video but I will let the courts figure out what they want to do with you.”

Court documents say Chase claims Hunter has been harassing him since 2021, after he ended their relationship.

Additional documents show Hunter posted Chase and his mother’s cell phone numbers on social media, visible to her 18,000 followers. Chase claims the post prompted hundreds of calls and texts from unknown numbers.

Chase also claims he did not have a child with Hunter; he also claims Hunter has refused a DNA test.

Chase’s lawyers, Jason Lampert and Michael Goldstein, issued a statement to WCPO about the restraining order:

“Earlier today Mr. Chase filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County in connection with Ms. Hunter’s ongoing harassment of Mr. Chase and his family since 2021. After exhausting every out of court remedy, he was left with no other option. Mr. Chase intends to use all legal options to protect himself and family from this unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending.”

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order until the date of Chase’s hearing, scheduled for Sept. 7.