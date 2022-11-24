Cincinnati alliance expands bike trails in Hueston Woods

The Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance (CORA) is working with Hueston Woods State Park to add to and improve its existing bike paths.
The group’s president, Olivia Birkenhauer, said that over the last five years CORA added 7.5 miles of track around the park, including a brand new beginner-rider loop.
Birkenhauer said she remembers going to Hueston Woods as a teenager to get outdoors.
“Hueston Woods is my favorite place to race,” she said.
Birkenhauer is a certified mountain bike instructor whose job includes teaching new users how to correctly navigate the trails without damaging the natural surroundings. She said there have been more riders and walkers as a result of a spike in outdoor activities caused by COVID-19.
“A lot of people stuck with it and realized how beneficial it is,” said Birkenhauer.
“The CORA crew that works on the trails are dedicated, knowledgeable, and easy to communicate with, so our shared mission is met,” Hueston Woods Park Manager Kathryn Conner said.
The park also plans to connect its trail to the park lodge in the future, Conner said.
The trails at Hueston Woods accommodate many types of outdoor enthusiasts, from bikers to dog walkers. The CORA holds clinics and events at the park throughout the year. For more information, visit the CORA calendar at https://coramtb.org/calendar.
