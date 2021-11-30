‘Christmas Lights with the Hormanns’ to be highlight of Fitton Center lunch

Just in time for the holidays, Fitton Center for Creative Arts will present its second “Celebrating Self” luncheon series of the season, “Christmas Lights with the Hormanns” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“We wanted to do something for Christmas, and one of the things that has become exceedingly popular, particularly here in Butler County, is people having massive lighting displays that are interactive with lights and music, and the Hormann’s have been doing that in Liberty Township for about 20 years,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.
Accompanied by lunch and local live music, the “Celebrating Self” luncheon series features a number of regional speakers, including Greg and Mary Hormann, who will be the featured guests for “Christmas Lights with the Hormann’s.”
In 2001, the Hormanns purchased their first home and started experimenting with computer controlled animated light displays. Since then, the couple’s holiday light display in Liberty Township has grown into a fully synchronized light and sound show. Guests will have an opportunity to learn more about how the light display comes together each year.
“We wanted them to come and talk about how they put all of this together. It’s a lot of planning, a lot of lights, and a big ladder. So, we’ll get to hear more about how it comes together, and how they make it all happen, technically,” Ian MacKenzie-Thurley said.
He said attendees will also receive tips on how to decorate their own homes, such as how to put up lights safely, and to make a light display interesting.
The Hormanns have one of the largest private holiday light displays in northern Cincinnati. The hone is located at 6656 Devon Drive in Liberty Twp.
As part of “Celebrating Self,” attendees will have a catered holiday lunch from Two Women in a Kitchen and they will hear from the Hormanns in an up-close and intimate setting. Following the talk, there will be a time for a Q&A with guests. Attendees are also encouraged to wear Christmas attire.
“We’re encouraging everybody to wear their Christmas sweater, Santa hat, and their jingle bells, and come and join us for a holiday lunch at the Fitton Center with ‘Christmas Lights with the Hormanns,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.
He said the “Celebrating Self” luncheon series features speakers and topics that are interesting, diverse and dynamic. On average, 70 to 100 guests turnout for the luncheon series.
“We’ve always tried to mix it up. We’ve gone from live sharks to Christmas lights, and later this year, we have Evan Millward from WCPO coming in to talk about media, and we have a tea party happening with Kathleen Kern of Churchill’s Tea. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come in and find out about things that are going on around them, particularly locally, and to meet people in their respective fields,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
Other upcoming “Celebrating Self” events will include Saad Ghosn, founder of SOS Art, on Wed., Jan. 12; Evan Millward from WCPO Channel 9 on Wed., Feb. 2; Kathleen Kern of Churchill’s Tea on Wed., March 2 and Trace Fowler from The Hamiltonian magazine on Wed., April 6. Celebrating Self programs will begin at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday.
How to go
What: “Christmas Lights with the Hormanns”
When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday
Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
Cost: Tickets for the event are $18 for members; $23 for non-members. Guests will enjoy an engaging speaker and a catered meal. Tickets are available advance at the Fitton Center, or online. Limited tickets are offered at the door the day of the event, if available
More info: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110
