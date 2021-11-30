‘Christmas Lights with the Hormanns’ to be highlight of Fitton Center lunch

He said attendees will also receive tips on how to decorate their own homes, such as how to put up lights safely, and to make a light display interesting.

The Hormanns have one of the largest private holiday light displays in northern Cincinnati. The hone is located at 6656 Devon Drive in Liberty Twp.

As part of “Celebrating Self,” attendees will have a catered holiday lunch from Two Women in a Kitchen and they will hear from the Hormanns in an up-close and intimate setting. Following the talk, there will be a time for a Q&A with guests. Attendees are also encouraged to wear Christmas attire.

“We’re encouraging everybody to wear their Christmas sweater, Santa hat, and their jingle bells, and come and join us for a holiday lunch at the Fitton Center with ‘Christmas Lights with the Hormanns,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

He said the “Celebrating Self” luncheon series features speakers and topics that are interesting, diverse and dynamic. On average, 70 to 100 guests turnout for the luncheon series.

“We’ve always tried to mix it up. We’ve gone from live sharks to Christmas lights, and later this year, we have Evan Millward from WCPO coming in to talk about media, and we have a tea party happening with Kathleen Kern of Churchill’s Tea. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come in and find out about things that are going on around them, particularly locally, and to meet people in their respective fields,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Other upcoming “Celebrating Self” events will include Saad Ghosn, founder of SOS Art, on Wed., Jan. 12; Evan Millward from WCPO Channel 9 on Wed., Feb. 2; Kathleen Kern of Churchill’s Tea on Wed., March 2 and Trace Fowler from The Hamiltonian magazine on Wed., April 6. Celebrating Self programs will begin at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

How to go

What: “Christmas Lights with the Hormanns”

When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $18 for members; $23 for non-members. Guests will enjoy an engaging speaker and a catered meal. Tickets are available advance at the Fitton Center, or online. Limited tickets are offered at the door the day of the event, if available

More info: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110