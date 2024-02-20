Christian Brothers expands mechanic franchise into Fairfield Twp.

This automotive franchise location is owned by Doug Beachy, of Fairfield Twp., and is between Menards and Discount Tire. The entrance is near Menards’ pickup area off Princeton. Beachy also owns Christian Brothers shops in Loveland and West Chester Twp.

“After opening our first Christian Brothers Automotive shops in Loveland and West Chester, we knew opening a new location in Fairfield Twp. would be the best next step for us to meet the local demand for car care and serve more community members than ever before,” he said. “Our people-first approach promises a seamless car maintenance and repair experience, and this new opening has reinvigorated our commitment to make a difference in the lives of both our guests and our team members for years to come.”

The general manager for the Fairfield Twp. location will be Jake Plogman, also a Fairfield Twp. resident.

Christian Brothers Automotive President and CEO Donnie Carr said they are “thrilled” for this new location.

“(Beachy’s) unwavering generosity is evident in his leadership of our Loveland and West Chester shops, and his continued commitment to upholding our company principles and standards is exemplary,” said Carr. “We are looking forward to seeing Doug lead the Fairfield Twp. team to success while keeping our company values at the forefront.”

For more information about the Fairfield Twp. Christian Brothers Automotive store and services, visit www.cbac.com/fairfield-township or contact the shop at 513-960-0260. They are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.