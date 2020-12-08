Chilly, cloudy today; Temperatures expected to rise

Temperatures are expected to slowly warm as the week goes on, although today will still be chilly and partly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
High temperatures today will rise to around 41 degrees, the NWS said, with some light wind.
Overnight, cloud cover with slowly increase as temperatures fall to around 31 degrees. However, once day breaks on Wednesday, the NWS expects clouds to gradually clear as the day goes on.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer with a high of around 49 degrees.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to slightly more with a low of around 31 degrees.
We will see sunny skies on Thursday as temperatures warm further, up to 54 degrees.
After night falls, though, clouds will begin to gather again as temperatures fall to around 35 degrees.