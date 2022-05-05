Children invited to create Art in the Park throughout Hamilton this summer

“Honestly, I did it just to give my students something to do in the summertime that was positive,” Szary said. “I wanted to do something in the summer that would keep them busy, and it also helped to shed light on Moser Park.”

It’s something that’s really helped the community, and it’s helped the neighborhood, and after it was held a few years at Moser Park, the program expanded to other area parks.

Moser Park, the original location and one of the smaller parks, probably has the highest attendance. Every year, volunteers help to run Art in the Park at the various park locations. This is the sixth year for Art in the Park.

“When I started this, a dear friend of mine, Joanne Wallisch, was very involved in 17 Strong. She has since retired, but she was the inspiration behind it. She came to me with the idea of doing something artsy in Hamilton, and it grew from there, being the teacher in me and coming up with it, but she was really instrumental in getting this started and working with me the first year,” Szary said.

The program is geared to youth ages six to 13, however, Art in the Park is open to kids of all ages. Many of the children come back year after year. Most of the volunteers that help to work with the kids at the parks are teachers.

“In our walking districts, where the parks are located in neighborhoods, a lot of times, kids will just walk to the park for art, especially at Moser Park,” Szary said.

About 25 kids turnout each week at Moser Park. At other parks, such as Benninghofen Park, there are 8 to 9 participants who regularly show up.

“I’m really proud of the longevity of Art in the Park and it’s exciting to see how it’s grown,” Szary said. “It’s just a good community builder. I’m very pleased with that. I live in Hamilton, teach in Hamilton, and my daughter goes to Hamilton, so I’m a big proponent of Hamilton, and I love what the city is becoming and doing, and I’m happy to be a part of it,” Szary said.

She said, “Last year, instead of doing a micro-grant through the city, we now have an open account with Hamilton Community Foundation, and what’s so great about that is people can donate money to Art in the Park, and it helps to rebuild the funds each year.”

Last year, the program cost about $3,500, and that included crafts for each of the parks, enough for 30 children at each park, for a total of about 150 kids. Funds are also used for signage, canopy tents, and tables. Usually, the cost is about $2,500 to $3,500 each summer. Art in the Park was offered during the pandemic with Art in the Park to-go. There is no charge to the participants. The program is free and open to everyone.

Residents who would like to donate can donate to the Hamilton Community Foundation at www.hamiltonfoundation.org and designate Art in the Park.

Marion Hixson, a volunteer at Benninghofen Park, said for the first project of the season on Sat., May 7, children will have a chance to paint a clay flowerpot and plant a flower for their mom for Mother’s Day, which is on Sun., May 8.

“We will have a flowerpot for the kids to paint, and we will have some potting soil and some seeds, so they can make a gift for their mom for Mother’s Day,” Hixson said.

“Hamilton Rocks,” is another project the children have done in previous years, and they have enjoyed painting the rocks, she said.

Several community partners in Hamilton have helped to ensure the program’s success, including Unsung Salvage Design Company, who created the t-shirts that the volunteer staff wears, and 17 Strong, among others.

“Through 17 Strong, we’re all about building community, building stronger neighborhoods and getting people connected with their neighbors, and something like this can only help, especially if the kids bring their parents with them. Then, the parents have a chance to chat,” said Frank Downie, chair of Lindenwald’s neighborhood association, PROTOCOL, which stands for People Reaching Out to Others: Celebrating Our Lindenwald.

A program like Art in the Park, builds community spirt, and it shows there are good things going on in the city, he said.

“This is just a way to promote people getting together with and learning about their neighbors, realizing in this city, each neighborhood is full of great people,” Downie said. “And if it keeps the kids active on Saturdays throughout the summer, it’s a great thing.”