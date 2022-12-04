Chef feels at home in Brown’s Run Country Club kitchen

Ledford, 57, of Lebanon, said his key to cooking success is simple. Avoid frozen foods, use fresh ingredients and prepare everything from scratch.

That commitment comes with a higher price. But Ledford said diners can eat at Brown’s Run for less than they would pay at Jag’s and Jeff Ruby’s for similar quality meals.

Avinne Kiser said there’s “a stigma” that Brown’s Run is an exclusive club. That’s not the case, she said. Brown’s Run is open to the public and those who eat there often comment about the high quality and low cost of their dinners, Kiser said.

“If it’s priced right and worth the money, they will come back,” she said.

She said customers have asked if they can visit Ledford, whom she called “a celebrity chef,” in the kitchen. They usually tell him they’re glad he’s back at Brown’s Run where he started as a chef more than 30 years ago.

“We are thrilled to have him,” she said. “It’s great to have a product we are proud of. He’s really more of an artist. He makes it taste as good as it looks.”

Brown’s Run, at the request of its customers, is serving Sunday Brunch starting today. Customers order off the extensive menu and reservations are recommended.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Brown’s Run Country Club, Tavern 56 Bar and Grill, Niderdale Event Center

HOURS: 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday brunch.

WHERE; 6855 Sloebig Road, Madison Twp.

CONTACT: 513-423-9401

WEB SITE: www.brownsrun.com