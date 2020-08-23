Cheese, the argument for arguments

Yep, I am or am almost always am very much in full agreement with myself ... almost.

Can’t say the same for other people and you know what, that’s fine. Very fine actually.

I don’t want to agree with everyone I talk to just as much as I don’t want to eat only one type of cheese. The reason is as simple as cheese.

Processed American cheese has its place, but boy would the world be missing out if there was no smoked or regular Gouda, brie, pecorino romano, muenster, Parmesan, manchego or good old fashion sharp cheddar.

We’d all would be lesser if there was no Gorgonzola or Gruyere.

Saag is good on its own, but add the paneer and it's my jam.

There is nothing wrong with a good argument despite the rap that those arguments that spin out of control has given them.

Heck, a 2019 study from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville shows that even the happiest couples ― I am talking about the ones who take those super sappy Instagram pictures all hugged up ― argue.

It is all about how you do it: throw dirt in your opponents eyes or keep it civil and use your ears and brain far more than your mouth and fist.

The University of Pittsburgh’s Communication Department says “arguments are claims backed by reasons that are supported by evidence.”

Argument is an art form, the department says on its website.

Make no mistake, a well-crafted argument is as creamy, smooth and delicious as aged Camembert.

It is as fun as fried cheese curds and gravy on top of French fries.

Come on. You know the answer.

Life its very self would be less without poutine.

Cheese is not chicken and an argument is not the same as a screaming match.

Truth be told, I am not interested in eating chicken just like I am not interested in being screamed at or screaming.

That’s as pointless as a chicken sandwich.

I will end it here with my argument against chicken: Yuck!

