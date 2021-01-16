X

Chance of snow through weekend, to end for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

A dusting of snow was just enough to cover the road on California Avenue in Kettering on Christmas morning. STAFF/KYLE NAGEL
By Daniel Susco

Today, we will see a chance of snow all day, holding steady from overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Less than half an inch is expected to accumulate.

We will also see some breezy winds and cloudy skies as temperatures only rise a little from overnight lows to a high of around 35 degrees.

Overnight snow chances will dip somewhat, but will otherwise stay with us through dawn on Sunday. Temperatures will fall only a few degrees to around 30 degrees.

After dawn tomorrow snow chances will rise again and stay with us after night falls before falling away after midnight. Highs will again only rise slightly to around 34 degrees, then dip a little further to around 27 degrees overnight.

By dawn on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it will be cold, cloudy and breezy, though the NWS predicted that we won’t see snow or rain. Highs will be around 32 degrees, falling to around 27 degrees overnight.

Monday night, though, we will see a chance of snow again starting in the early hours of Tuesday morning, peaking just before dawn, which is expected to dwindle throughout the day.

