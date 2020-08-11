Chance of more rain today after overnight storms

After a night that saw the remnants of a derecho that swept across the Midwest strike the area as a line of thunderstorms, we will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a derecho as “a widespread, long-lived wind storm.”
Chances will rise slightly during the early afternoon and fall slightly overnight, but will overall hover around a 20 percent chance of rain all day and through the night.
Outside of rain, we will see mostly cloudy skies today, with temperatures rising to around 86 degrees, followed by a cloudy night with a low of around 67 degrees.
Tomorrow, rain and storm chances will climb through the morning for around a 40 percent chance of rain in the early afternoon, before returning to around the same chance as today for the overnight hours.
Clouds will be a little lighter tomorrow for partly sunny skies, with a high near 87 degrees, falling to around 68 degrees overnight.
On Thursday, we will again start out with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, and again chances will rise during the morning for a chance of rain and storms during the majority of the day. Chances will again fall in the evening, with storm chances falling off entirely overnight, although we will still see a slight chance of rain.
During the day we will see a little bit of sun again, with a high near 88 degrees, falling to a low of around 70 degrees overnight.