Chance of more rain today after overnight storms

Clouds will be a little lighter tomorrow for partly sunny skies, with a high near 87 degrees, falling to around 68 degrees overnight.

On Thursday, we will again start out with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, and again chances will rise during the morning for a chance of rain and storms during the majority of the day. Chances will again fall in the evening, with storm chances falling off entirely overnight, although we will still see a slight chance of rain.

During the day we will see a little bit of sun again, with a high near 88 degrees, falling to a low of around 70 degrees overnight.