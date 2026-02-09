CFG & The Family to host album release party for the band’s sophomore effort

Since the band’s first album debut and release party in May 2023 at the Fitton Center, CFG & The Family have continued to make their mark both locally and nationally, including a spot in the 2024 International Blues Challenge finals in Memphis. The band was also named “Best Local Band” in the Best of Butler County 2025 in the Journal-News.

“The first set, we will play the album in its entirety, from front to back. Then, for the second set, we are going to do a quick changeover, and we are going to bring in a bunch of special guests. We plan to announce all of the guests, incrementally, leading up to the show. We will have a keys player; a horn section and back-up singers join us. So, it’s a full, blown-out larger scale band, and something we’ve never done before. It’s quite the undertaking and it is like wrangling cats, but we’re excited to do it. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Gomez.

Gomez said the band plans to record the entire event and release it as a live recording following the show. He said it will be available on streaming platforms at no charge.

“It’s probably the most ambitions project that we’ve put together, and I’m excited about it,” he said.

“During the second set, we are going to play some of our original songs with the full group. We’ll play some of the songs from our first album and we are going to play some brand-new originals that we haven’t recorded yet, and a few covers. So, that’s super exciting. We’re not only releasing new music, but we’re giving people a taste for the next string of new music that we’re putting out as well,” said Gomez.

“Sacred Fields” features nine new songs. The album’s title, “Sacred Fields” comes from a song of the same name on the album.

“Sacred Fields’ is a song about death, loss and coping, and that kind of thing,” Gomez said. “It is one of our favorite songs and we just decided that would be the title of the album.”

There will be an after party at The Grey in downtown Hamilton, immediately following the album release party. The Grey is located at 26 S. 3rd Street. The after party is free and open to the public.

“Come on out and share in the experience with us. It’s really going to be an amazing night,” Gomez said.

More Details

Tickets for the album release party are $25 (plus a $3 service fee per ticket) and include a CD copy of “Sacred Fields.” Tickets are on sale at www.fittoncenter.org, by phone at (513) 863-8873, ext. 110 or in person at the Fitton Center box office.