Centerville starts next phase of $1.8M Yankee Trace renovation

The Wilcon Corp. of Moraine was awarded the Phase II contract. It was the lowest of nine bidders – mostly from the Dayton area - with a total submission of about $244,000, Centerville records show.

The highest ones were from the Oberer Thompson Co. of Beavercreek and Setterlin Building Co. of Columbus, whose total bids were both about $426,000.

Phase II is expected to be done by early April, officials have said.

The city has been working with MODA4 Design on concepts and plans to remodel of the lobby entrance, ballroom, restaurant and the men’s and women’s restrooms, according to city documents.

“The main reason (for the work) is we’re trying to modernize the clubhouse, but we’re also trying to appeal to more weddings, events,” Marino said. “And a lighter décor, we think is just a little bit more versatile for all the type of events that we have.

A change in décor “would allow those moldings and the architecture of the clubhouse to really kind of standout,” he added. “So we did it in the lobby and it really made a profound impact…So we want to carry that theme through the rest of the clubhouse.”

Phase I involved installing a retractable audio/visual system. Phase III — the final part of the project — is expected to cost more than $1 million, Marino has said.

That work, tentatively set for fall 2021, will involve renovating the patio and adding an indoor/outdoor bar area to help transform the patio and the clubhouse into one entertainment unit, according to Marino.