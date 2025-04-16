Cat advocates protest Middletown’s decision; city sticks to plan

The city said it was sticking with its plan and would use a “short-term solution” of rehoming and relocating the cats so they can be fed and cared for a until a long-term solution can be found.

Many of the protestors, including Michelle Cornett, a volunteer feeder for the Smith Park cats, said they wanted the city to leave the cats alone. During citizen comments, Cornett invited members of city council to visit Smith Park and see what the volunteers do.

Councilman Paul Lolli said, “Our city parks are not animal sanctuaries.”

Vice Mayor Steve West said he has been accused of being a “cat killer” and “animal hater.” He said these accusations are not true.

West said he’d be willing to meet with anyone to discuss the issue and “wants to find a long-term solution.”

Councilman Paul Horn said to the crowd to “hold us accountable.”

“Working together is always the way to go,” he said.

Cinda Lee, All Paws Matter president, said there are 16 cats in Smith Park that are semi-feral. Some have lived at the park their entire lives, Lee said. These cats have been trapped, neutered and released.

Lee said since the news about the cats came out, many people from the community have been feeding the cats, which makes it difficult to re-trap them. The best way to re-trap them, according to Lee, is for the dedicated volunteers to feed the cats.

The council recommended an area outside the bounds of the city ordinance that the cats could be relocated to. They did not specify where this area is.

Lee said her ultimate goal would be to get the city’s ordinance “amended or revoked.” If the city decides on relocation, Lee’s plan would be to relocate the cats to barn homes.

“[The cats] are not bothering anyone,” Lee said. “They’re not a nuisance; they are spayed, neutered, vaccinated. They’re not a health hazard.”

Lee and City Manager Ashley Combs agreed to meet privately to discuss a further plan.

“We’re wanting to work and solve this problem,” Councilman Lolli said.

A nonprofit cat rescue in Bethesda, Md., Alley Cat Allies, released a petition on Saturday to “stop the removal of community cats by Middletown.”