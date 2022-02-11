Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of opportunities’

Now that one of Butler County’s newest projects is completed, Carvana needs to hire more than 1,000 employees to work at its automotive processing facility at 5506 Kennel Road in Trenton.
Carvana, based in Tempe, Ariz., held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday hosted by the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton at the same time as a hiring event. There are about 120 employees and more than 1,000 need to be employed by the end of August, according to officials.
The 200,000-square foot facility that cost $24 million to build sits on about 116 acres, mostly paved with asphalt, and is located across the street from Miller Coors.
Justin Nelsen, general manager of the Butler County location in the Trenton Industrial Park, said the company offers employees “a lot of opportunities” because it believes in promoting from within.
“We’re giving them a career, not just another job,” said Nelsen, who transferred from a Carvana site in Indianapolis where he worked for 3 1/2 years. “Somebody can come in with zero knowledge in the automotive industry and we’re going to teach all the skill sets.”
At the Trenton facility, Nelsen said vehicles will go through a 150-point inspection, cosmetic and mechanical improvements, complete detailing, then are photographed and listed on-line. The vehicles are staged on the lot, then transported to the potential owner.
“Everything happens here,” said Nelsen, who added no retail sales will take place on site. “This is the new way to buy a car.”
Each Carvana pickup location allows customers to shop more than than 25,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade in and schedule as-soon-as-next-day Car Vending Machine pickup or home delivery of that vehicle.
Trenton Mayor Calvin G. Woodrey said the city purchased the land in 2006 and while it has taken 16 years for development “it’s worthwhile.”
Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., said with the ribbon-cutting at Carvana and the building of Magnode across the street, that shows that Trenton “is a special place.”
Ben Thaeler, district director for U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson’s office, said with the momentum throughout Butler County and in Trenton “this is not remarkable. This is the way we do things.”
