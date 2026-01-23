Car crashes into Verizon building on Towne Blvd. in Middletown

Middletown fire and police responded Friday morning to a Verizon store after a car crashed into the front of the building.
The Verizon store is located at 3663 Towne Blvd. on the east end of the city. The store was not scheduled until noon.
Middletown police did not have information as of Friday at 9:30 a.m. on the circumstances of the crash.
Minor injuries are suspected, according to the dispatch call around 9 a.m.
In Other News
1
5 arrested after burglary investigation by West Chester police, task...
2
New homes rise in Hamilton neighborhood for first time in nearly 50...
3
Middletown H.S. garden to grow with support of national grant
4
Driver in triple‑fatal Hamilton crash still hospitalized; charges...
5
18-year-old charged after Butler County smoke shop break-in, theft
About the Author