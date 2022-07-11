journal-news logo
X

Canoes, trailer stolen from YMCA’s Camp Campbell Gard

Someone reportedly stole five canoes and a trailer from Camp Campbell Gard on Augspurger Road in St. Clair Twp. They reported the theft on July 7, 2022, but the trailers and canoes were last seen on July 2, 2022, according to a Butler County Sheriff's report. PROVIDED

Combined ShapeCaption
Someone reportedly stole five canoes and a trailer from Camp Campbell Gard on Augspurger Road in St. Clair Twp. They reported the theft on July 7, 2022, but the trailers and canoes were last seen on July 2, 2022, according to a Butler County Sheriff's report. PROVIDED

News
By
29 minutes ago
Camp officials: Without boards, children ‘will lose the opportunity to canoe this summer.’

Someone stole a trailer full of canoes from Camp Campbell Gard in St. Clair Twp., and officials said on social media this leaves the children they serve without the opportunity to canoe for the remainder of the summer.

On Thursday, July 7, an employee with the YMCA facility reported five canoes and the trailer they were stored in were stolen from the campgrounds at 4803 Augspurger Road. The canoe trailer and the canoes were reported missing at noon, and the last time it was seen was on July 2. There was no information on the trailer as it was never registered, according to the report from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The trailer was stored at the camp’s Hughes Convention Center, and Camp Campbell Gard officials posted on Facebook that anyone with information, or if they “see any suspicious postings about Old Town canoes that are red and green,” to contact the authorities or the camp.

The reported value of the trailer and five canoes is $4,000, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office report.

The Journal-News has reached out to the YMCA camp for comment.

In Other News
1
CSX officials: Train crew reached max hours, causing Hamilton crossings...
2
Ohio Challenge hot-air balloon event to have flyovers, giant screen so...
3
Morris Furniture awarded for providing beds to children in need
4
Butler County Sheriff’s Office invites public to open house for 20th...
5
City of Hamilton begins standard gas inspections on some west side...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top