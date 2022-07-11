Canoes, trailer stolen from YMCA’s Camp Campbell Gard

On Thursday, July 7, an employee with the YMCA facility reported five canoes and the trailer they were stored in were stolen from the campgrounds at 4803 Augspurger Road. The canoe trailer and the canoes were reported missing at noon, and the last time it was seen was on July 2. There was no information on the trailer as it was never registered, according to the report from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The trailer was stored at the camp’s Hughes Convention Center, and Camp Campbell Gard officials posted on Facebook that anyone with information, or if they “see any suspicious postings about Old Town canoes that are red and green,” to contact the authorities or the camp.