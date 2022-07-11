Canoes, trailer stolen from YMCA’s Camp Campbell Gard

Someone stole a trailer full of canoes from Camp Campbell Gard in St. Clair Twp., and officials said on social media this leaves the children they serve without the opportunity to canoe for the remainder of the summer.
On Thursday, July 7, an employee with the YMCA facility reported five canoes and the trailer they were stored in were stolen from the campgrounds at 4803 Augspurger Road. The canoe trailer and the canoes were reported missing at noon, and the last time it was seen was on July 2. There was no information on the trailer as it was never registered, according to the report from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The trailer was stored at the camp’s Hughes Convention Center, and Camp Campbell Gard officials posted on Facebook that anyone with information, or if they “see any suspicious postings about Old Town canoes that are red and green,” to contact the authorities or the camp.
The reported value of the trailer and five canoes is $4,000, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office report.
The Journal-News has reached out to the YMCA camp for comment.
