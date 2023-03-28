Butler County’s special election starts next week: Here’s what to know

Voter registration can be done online at: olvr.ohiosos.gov

In addition to a 1% income tax for the Edgewood City School District, Ross Local School District is seeking a 9.44-mill, five-year levy. The contingent of Butler County voters that live within the Northwest Local School District will decide a 4.98-mill, 38-year construction bond.

Also, the city of Middletown is seeking approval for electric and natural gas aggregations, and Costco in Liberty Twp. and two Shell gas stations in Oxford are seeking approval for Sunday alcohol sales.

Registered voters can request absentee ballots, also known as vote-by-mail ballots, prior to the start of early voting. Ballot request forms received and processed early will be mailed out on April 4. After the start of early voting, they’ll be processed as they are received.

For the early voting application form:

Click here for the English form: elections.bcohio.gov/11-a_english%20(1).pdf

Click here for the Spanish form: www.sos.state.oh.us/globalassets/elections/forms/11-a_spanish.pdf#abr

All ballot request applications, which can also be hand-delivered to the elections office, must be received by 8:30 p.m. April 25. All ballots must be mailed and postmarked (voters should request the USPS postmark the envelope) by May 1.

Absentee ballots can also be hand-delivered to the Butler County elections office ― which has a 24-hour secured drop box in front of the building ― by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots will not be accepted at any polling locations, and anyone requesting a mailed ballot but later decides to vote in person at their polling location on Election Day will need to cast a provisional ballot.

For questions and information on early voting, requesting an absentee ballot, or voting, can call the Butler County Board of Elections at 513-887-3700 or visit VoteOhio.gov.