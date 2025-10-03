Butler County’s second Barnes & Noble to open in time for holiday shopping

“It will feature our new store design and updated B&N Café,’’ said Janine Flanigan, vice president for store planning and design.

“The space features updated fixtures and furniture seen in our most recent openings. The store is painted in Victorian lace, a soft, pink color, making the store feel warm, bright, and inviting throughout.”

The space at 3339 Princeton Road is undergoing renovations which are expected to be completed in time for a Nov. 12 opening.

When it opens in time for the holiday shopping season, it will be Butler County’s second Barnes and Noble. The other Barnes & Noble is in the Streets of West Chester development, about 13 miles away.

There are also Barnes & Noble in the Deerfield Towne Center in Mason and the Kenwood Collection in Sycamore Twp. None will close with the opening of the Fairfield Twp. store, Flanigan said.

It will be Fairfield Twp.’s second book store. There is a Half Price Books down the road at 3185 Princeton Road, near the Walmart.

“Barnes & Noble is a fantastic add to the Fairfield Twp. lineup of retail shops. While they have an extensive selection of books and magazines, they offer so much more,’’ said Shannon Hartkemeyer, Fairfield Twp. trustee.

“I’m personally looking forward to perusing the aisles and selecting gifts for friends and family.”

The new store design features wider aisles and better display space for featured books.

“It will give our book sellers the opportunity to display books better,” Flanigan said.

“We design with rooms to take you on a journey from one room to another.”

Besides books for kids, teens, and adults, the store will stock, the Nook e-reader, magazines, writing paper, journals, educational games and toys, family puzzles, trending items, cards, gift wrapping, vinyl lp’s, along with CDs and DVD movies.

A book annex is also planned where bargain books will be on display. Reading nooks will be arranged throughout the space.

The B&N Café will offer coffee – including Starbucks drinks – muffins scones, cookies, cupcakes and quiche.

“We’re very excited to get there and open the store. We’re looking forward to being part of the community,’’ Flanigan said.

The Bridgewater Falls store is one of 65 stores opening this year as part of an expansion project. Fifty-seven opened last year and another 60-65 are planned for next year, Flanigan said.