Butler County will have 30 roundabouts by the end of 2020: What’s the latest?

She said the new alignment of West Chester Road and Socialville Foster Road and the safety benefits will be an improvement at this intersection.

This is the latest roundabout being constructed in the county.

By the end of 2021, Butler County will have 30 roundabouts, Horton said. Those include six maintained by the townships, two maintained by Ohio Department Of Transportation and 16 maintained by BCEO. There are also six neighborhood traffic circles, she said.

Horton said roundabouts usually are the engineer’s office’s “first choice for safety and capacity” at the intersection, but they are not always the best fit at every intersection.

Engineer Greg Wilkens said they have experienced a 60% reduction in overall accidents, an 80% reduction in injury accidents and 100% drop in fatalities compared to 40%, 75% and 90% respectively nationwide.

2021 BUTLER COUNTY ROUNDABOUTS