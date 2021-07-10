Butler County will have 30 roundabouts by the end of 2020: What’s the latest?

Another major Butler County intersection will be closed starting Monday as phase 2 of construction for a roundabout begins, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office.
Butler Warren Road at West Chester Road and Socialville Foster Road intersection will be closed for three weeks and after the newly aligned intersection is open, the contractor will add finishing touches to complete the roundabout as scheduled for back-to-school traffic, according to the engineer’s office.
Northbound Butler Warren Road traffic will detour west on Dimmick Road, north on McCauly Road, west on West Chester Road, and northeast on U.S. 42. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.
Eastbound West Chester Road/Socialville Foster Road will detour south on McCauly Road, east on Dimmick Road/Irwin Simpson Road, and north on Snider Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.
Roundabout construction began at Butler Warren Road and West Chester Road/Socialville Foster Road on April 5, and traffic was maintained through the first phase, said Betsy Horton, public information specialist for the office.
She said the new alignment of West Chester Road and Socialville Foster Road and the safety benefits will be an improvement at this intersection.
This is the latest roundabout being constructed in the county.
By the end of 2021, Butler County will have 30 roundabouts, Horton said. Those include six maintained by the townships, two maintained by Ohio Department Of Transportation and 16 maintained by BCEO. There are also six neighborhood traffic circles, she said.
Horton said roundabouts usually are the engineer’s office’s “first choice for safety and capacity” at the intersection, but they are not always the best fit at every intersection.
Engineer Greg Wilkens said they have experienced a 60% reduction in overall accidents, an 80% reduction in injury accidents and 100% drop in fatalities compared to 40%, 75% and 90% respectively nationwide.
2021 BUTLER COUNTY ROUNDABOUTS
- Butler Warren at West Chester/Socialville Foster in conjunction with Warren County. Scheduled to be finished before school starts.
- Butler Warren at Barret/Western Row project managed by City of Mason. Scheduled to be finished before school starts.
- Millikin at Lesourdsville West Chester. Scheduled to be finished before school starts.
- Wayne Madison at Trenton. Construction scheduled to begin July 19 and this will be Butler County’s first multi-lane roundabout.