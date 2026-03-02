Butler County Sheriff to go live on Facebook today to talk about safety, terrorism

“I will be LIVE on Facebook this morning at 11:30 AM to discuss how citizens can prepare themselves and remain vigilant in light of current world events and the potential threat of terrorist activity in our country and communities,” Jones wrote.

Facebook Live with Sheriff Richard K. Jones – 11:30 AM Today



Some cities have announced they are actively watching for “sleeper cells,” which are individuals or groups in the U.S. here to act as terrorists. They are often difficult to detect or are hiding, appearing as normal local citizens.

Counterterrorism experts are making U.S. citizens aware of the potential for sleeper cells to be activated in light of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.

Butler Co. Jail to be featured on TV tonight

Also today, the Butler County Jail will be in the national spotlight when its episode of the Discovery Channel docuseries “120 Hours Behind Bars” airs at 9 p.m.

A promo for the two-hour episode reads, “Inside Butler County Jail, a six-term sheriff and his seasoned staff confront an unrelenting opioid crisis. As drugs flood the facility, officers work to dismantle the supply ring and maintain order.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office previously posted to its social media account that the series will give an “unfiltered look at what truly happens behind bars.”

“You can soon take an inside look at America’s toughest jails, where officers are often outnumbered and violence can erupt without warning,” BCSO said.

Reporter Eric Schwartzberg contributed to this report.