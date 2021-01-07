Butler County sheriff reacts to mob at U.S. Capitol: ‘Those weren’t protestors, those were criminals’

“It was insane when you see them running up to the Capitol but not insane because it’s been going on for a year, including in (Washington) D.C. And I blame both (political) parties. (They) let this go on and the American people are so fed up and disgusted with both parties (and) people are kind of used to watching this on TV.”

“This country is kind of torn up right now and it’s evenly divided … and nobody gets anything done,” he said.

But Jones does not blame President Trump, who has publicly supported in the past, for the actions of the rioters.

“I blame all our politicians (nationwide) who have allowed this to go on and the (news) media … for inflaming this and blaming people,” he said. “The American people are evenly split and they are tired and they are frustrated.”

But he added “this (riot) shouldn’t have happened. They (police) should have arrested people and they should have stopped it. They (rioters) should have been arrested and they should go to prison.”

“Our country is in a dark place right now and people are divided,” he said.

Jones said America’s Congressional leaders were in a building “taken over by a bunch of thugs.”

“It should scare the hell out of everybody,” he said. “Those weren’t protestors, those were criminals and they should have been treated accordingly.”