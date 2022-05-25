Butler County Sheriff: More school safety is needed

Jones said today prior to Sandy Hook’s 2012 killings, he rated local school security at “an F or D minus.”

Now, after adding more armed officers and upgrading school security infrastructures – such as cameras, buzz-in entrances, locked doors and windows, diligent ID checks for visitors and more – Jones gives area schools a grade of C plus.

But he quickly adds, there is still much to do.

“Schools are safer now but they need to step up to the plate and they need to do more.”

More schools need to add additional “law enforcement officers there in the school or a someone in the school with a weapon, that is trained puts them there before the police can get there” during an armed school attack,” said Jones, whose department supplies many area schools with school officers.