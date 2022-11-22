Butler County residents in need of utility help may contact group

“Residents who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, are transferring services, establishing new services, or are at or below 25% fuel may be eligible for the Winter Crisis Program.”

Anyone who wishes to apply must do so by making an appointment online at self.itfrontdesk.com or calling (513) 868-9300. There are no walk-ins accepted.

To apply for HEAP or verify or reverify Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus, people are asked to complete the Energy Assistance Programs Application and drop it off at 415 S. Monument Ave. in Hamilton or 930 9th Ave. in Middletown, or by emailing them to contact@selfhelps.org.

Applicants must have:

Proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for all household members 18 years of age and older

A copy of your most recent energy bill

Proof of citizenship for all household members

Picture ID

Social security cards

Proof of disability, if applicable

SELF also partners with its sister agency, the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, to provide free Weatherization services to Butler County residents; visit www.selfhelps.org for details.