Butler County property values may shoot up, auditor warns

Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix is warning the state has indicated it might mandate a 24% property value hike this year for the mandated triennial reassessment, following big tax bills from the last reappraisal.
Property in all counties is reappraised every six years, and property values are updated every third year. The auditor’s office is in the process of the triennial update and Nix told the Journal-News the state might mandate an average 24% hike.
During the state-mandated 2020 reappraisal all 165,000 Butler County parcels were reassessed and the state ordered an average 20% increase. Former Auditor Roger Reynolds fought and lost his appeal of that increase.
“The state is telling us we’re going to be raising them again 24%,” Nix said. “We won’t be doing the appeal because we know where that ends up, we know who wins that battle. We calculate our own values but they override our values, I think our job here is to be fair and equitable among the county, among all the (taxing) districts.”
She said they haven’t been ordered to increase values by that much yet, but based on what the state has sent so far, it appears that is what will be mandated for the county as whole. Her office is reevaluating the properties based on local sales information so they can ensure the numbers are fair within the county.
The lost appeal meant that some property taxpayers got sticker shock when their bills arrived last month. County Treasurer Mike McNamara just certified the first half collection at $327.7 million, which is nearly $26.5 million higher than last year.
